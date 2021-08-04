NORMAL — Randi Joan Carey, 62, the only child of Nellie Joan (Rousey) Carey and Ralph Randel Carey passed away at the Loft in Normal, on August 2, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother, Nellie Joan Reineke; longtime friend of 22 years, Brian "Shorty" Flint; her sister, Donna Talbot (Dale); three half brothers: Paul Reineke, Raymond Carey, Ralph Thomas Carey; half sister, Rebecca Carey; along with numerous cousins; nephews; nieces; aunts and uncles.

Born in Bloomington, IL on November 25, 1958. Randi graduated from Olympia High School in 1976, while living in McLean, IL. She was also a graduate of Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg.

Randi worked as a bookkeeper and "girl Friday" in Wapella, IL, for over 20 years, at Tom Bray Farms, retiring in December 2020.

Randi enjoyed attending concerts with her partner, Shorty, and traveling worldwide with her mother visiting all 50 states and enjoying several cruises throughout the Caribbean. Among Randi's interests were fishing, reading sci-fi books and taking care of her numerous pets and wildlife. As a very warm-hearted person, she enjoyed spending time with her family and always made Holidays brighter with her presence and spirit.

Randi is an organ/tissue donor, thinking of others even at her time of death.

There will not be a viewing. A memorial service may be held at a later date.