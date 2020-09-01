× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Randy Beryl Wills, 81, of Normal, passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday (Aug. 28, 2020.)

He was born in Bloomington on July 24,1939. He was raised in Bellflower with his brother, Terry, and sister, Camilla (John) Travers, and enjoyed the small town where he and his pals, his brother, and his Uncle Penn could run around.

During ninth grade he moved to Bloomington and attended Bloomington High School where he excelled at football and basketball, graduating in 1957.

He entered the U.S. Navy and served in the Medical Corps, stationed at Charleston Naval Hospital, Charleston, South Carolina. He's a graduate of Illinois State University and attended Northern Illinois University. He had several careers and began his first teaching business and coaching basketball and baseball at Newark Community High School.

In 1968, he entered his second career in human resources, becoming director of Manpower Development with IAA/Farm Bureau. In 1974, he entered his third career as investment analyst and investment officer with Country Insurance & Financial Services, retiring in 2000.