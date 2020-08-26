Randy L. Arbuckle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Randy Lee Arbuckle, 62, of Bloomington, passed away surrounded by family Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) in his home.

Randy was born Aug. 15, 1958, to Carroll and Emeline Arbuckle. They preceded him in death as well as his oldest brother, Ralph Arbuckle.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Mary (Ralph) Arbuckle; sister, Kathy (Bob) Bagwell; brother, Charlie (Mardy) Arbuckle; wife, Cindy; daughter, Katelyn (14), and sons, Ryan (43) and Nick (27); along with additional family members and friends.

Randy was a well-respected, hard-working, drywalling, dirt-racing, meat-eating, kind-hearted man. He loved his family and friends dearly. He was a lifelong member of the “Give You The Shirt Off His Back” Club.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date yet to be determined.

Please consider a memorial to St. Jude (in memory of Tommy Pruett) or to Heartland Bank account “Drive-by Donations” in care of Cynthia Arbuckle for Katelyn's college fund.

Condolences and memories of Randy may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.

