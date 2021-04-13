Randy Logan Courtney

Randy worked in the car dealership business for 35 years, starting out at Don Stone when he was in high school and Bob Dennison Ford and Toyota. Randy's main passion was that he loved every aspect of stock car dirt track racing. From driving his own stock car to working on crews with several drivers in the Illinois area. He owned his own late model stock car #49, which was driven by Tom Rients and Randy prided himself on being "Tireman Courtney". Randy also loved golfing, having had two hole-in-ones in his life, and playing baseball. In his younger years, he was known as a terrific baseball player. In one game, he struck out eleven batters and hit one home run. When Randy wasn't busy with racing or working on cars, he was spending time with his grandchildren and cats, Bella and Bobby.