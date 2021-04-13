BLOOMINGTON — Randy Logan Courtney, 59, of Bloomington, passed away on April 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born to Warren "Bud" Courtney and Mabel L. Courtney on November 11, 1961, graduated from Tri-Valley High School, and married Teresa Bricker in 1979. He later married Glenda (Nolan) Courtney in 2011.
Randy is survived by his son, Ryan (Jaime) Courtney of Bloomington; step-sons: Colin (Erica Zepeda) Nolan of Chicago, Connor Nolan of Bloomington; grandchildren: River Michael Courtney, Briar Grace Courtney; father and mother-in-law: Eldon and Deni Menken; and sisters-in-law: Sally (Arthur) Baxter and Lia (Joel De LaCruz) De Leon.
He is preceded in death by his father, Warren "Bud" Courtney and brother, Mike Courtney.
Randy worked in the car dealership business for 35 years, starting out at Don Stone when he was in high school and Bob Dennison Ford and Toyota. Randy's main passion was that he loved every aspect of stock car dirt track racing. From driving his own stock car to working on crews with several drivers in the Illinois area. He owned his own late model stock car #49, which was driven by Tom Rients and Randy prided himself on being "Tireman Courtney". Randy also loved golfing, having had two hole-in-ones in his life, and playing baseball. In his younger years, he was known as a terrific baseball player. In one game, he struck out eleven batters and hit one home run. When Randy wasn't busy with racing or working on cars, he was spending time with his grandchildren and cats, Bella and Bobby.
A public visitation will be held April 15, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington, from 4-7:00 p.m. A public funeral service will be held April 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.