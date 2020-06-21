Randy Martin
0 entries

Randy Martin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Martin

CLINTON -- Randy Martin, 65 of Clinton, IL passed away 8:25 PM June 19, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be 9 – 10:30 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Lane Christian Church, Lane, IL. Private family services will follow the visitation with Jim Kilson officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Lane Christian Church or the Kloe’s Giving Heart.

Randy was born March 31, 1955 in Rockford, IL the son of William E. “Bill” and Dorothy Gail (Musick) Martin. He married Brenda Price July 19, 1975 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda Martin, Clinton, IL, daughter, Brooke (Josh) Weiss, Clinton, IL, 2 grandchildren, Kole Weiss and Kolby Weiss, sister, Bonita (Jeff) Amenda, Monticello, IL, and son, Bryan Martin, Clinton, IL. Also surviving are several cousins and lifelong friend, Scott Leischner and the rest of his farming buddies.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Kloe A. Weiss.

Randy was a proud John Deere farmer, farming his entire life. He was also a St. Louis Cardinal fan. He was always involved with his grandchildren and was their biggest supporter.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randy Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News