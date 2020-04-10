Randy P. Harden
CLINTON — Randy P. Harden, 64, of Clinton,  passed away 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at his family residence in Clinton.

A time to celebrate Randy's life will be at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Randy Harden Memorial Fund.

Randy was born Feb. 24, 1956, in Mattoon, the son of Paul Wayne and Luella “Lue” (Simmons) Harden. He married Sara Rainey on Feb. 24, 1978, in Clinton.

Survivors include his wife, Sara Harden, Clinton; children, Jennifer (Lyle) Harden, Clinton; Megan (Ethan) Carriger, Cincinnati, Ohio; and Nicole (Andy) McGirr, Bloomington; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy had a great sense of humor and was a big kidder.

He loved his friends at work like they were a second family. Most of all, Randy loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

