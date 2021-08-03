BLOOMINGTON — Randy Shawn Riggins, 69, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born March 13, 1952 in Kewanee, son of Jean and Cleta (Stewart) Riggins. Randy was a 1970 graduate of Wyoming High School and he attended Illinois State University. He married Rebecca McCormick in 1985, later divorcing.

Randy made carpentry his career. He was a fourth generation, master carpenter. He later worked as head of maintenance for Bridgeway.

He is survived by his mother, Cleta, Princeville; one sister, Candi (Dean) Corn, Kewanee; three nieces: Seana Silvaggio, Kewanee, Sierra (Geoffery) Hansen, Erie, CO and Somar (Russ) Bryson, Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his father and one infant daughter.

Per Randy's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no public services are to be held. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.