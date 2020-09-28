Ray E. Hoegger

Ray was a graduate of Odell High School, class of 1949. He served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer in the Odell area until his retirement in 1991 and was the Nevada Township Auditor for many years. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, IL.

Ray loved John Deere tractors. He loved vacationing and fishing and spending time in the Lake of the Ozarks. Family was most important to Ray and he loved to spend time with them. One of his favorite things was going to the grandkid's events. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and family during the holidays and family get-togethers.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic School in Odell or the Odell Fire Department.

