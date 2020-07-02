Ray G. Chumbley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLANAGAN — Ray Gordon Chumbley, 81, of Flanagan, passed away June 25, 2020, at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

He was born March 3, 1939, in Ellsworth, to George and Gertrude Litton Chumbley.

He is survived by his son, Vernon Chumbley; stepson, Willis Landrus; and sister, Carol DeMaio. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Estelle Miller.

Ray served in the Navy, he was deployed to Korea and Italy. He later became a correctional officer at Pontiac Correctional Center. The last 15 years, he was a supply supervisor II; he retired after 26 years at the age of 52. His longtime favorite hobby was his ham radio and listening to music.

Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Graveside inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Memorials may be made in Ray's name to a charity of the donor's choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Chumbley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.