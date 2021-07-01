BRANSON WEST, Missouri - Ray Travis Peterson, 71, Branson West, MO formerly of Eureka, and Gridley, IL passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Forsyth Nursing and Rehab Center. Forsyth, MO. Funeral services will be 2 PM, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson. Rev. Eric Derks will be officiating. Cremation will follow.

Ray was born on July 14, 1949 in Independence, IA to Ward Travis and Edna Lucille (Ebaugh) Peterson. He attended Ellsworth Community College and Upper Iowa University, at Fayette, IA. Ray married Vicky King on April 20, 1974 in Independence, IA. They had celebrated forty-seven years together this past spring. They had attended the Eureka United Methodist Church in Eureka, IL.

He was a dedicated Cubs fan and loved watching Illini sports. Ray refereed basketball for many years and enjoyed umpiring baseball and soft ball for over thirty years. He was a member of IESA, IHSA, ASA and umpired many collegiate games for NCAA and NAIA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Jean Nichols.

Ray is survived by his loving wife Vicky; two sons: Chris (Jodi) Peterson of Streator, IL, Brian (Andrea) Peterson of Branson, MO; four grandchildren: Lenah, Kirsten and Cade Peterson of Streator, IL and Taylor Peterson of Ozark, MO; a sister Judy (Erv) Wittenberg, of Newton, IA; and a brother Richard (Debi) Peterson of Vicksburg, MS.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601