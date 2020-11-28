DWIGHT - Raymond Abner Brockman 73 of Dwight, IL died peacefully on Thursday November 26, 2020 at 10:45AM at the home of his companion Lois Jacobsgaard.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Due to the Pandemic no services will be held at this time. Memorials in Raymond's name may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight is handling the arrangements.
Ray was born on October 9, 1947 a son of Abner and Lois (Erwin) Brockman. Ray is survived by his children: Raymond Michael (Lynn) Brockman and Michele (Glen) Murphy; three grandchildren: Bella and Grace Murphy and Presley Sheppard; two brothers: Jim Brockman and John “Jack” (Sandi) Brockman; two sisters: Marty (Leonard) Casario and Jody (Chris) Valente; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray was preceded in death by his Parents and one brother: Bill.
Ray was a farmer and later in life owned and operated the 17-47 Bowling Center in Dwight for 18 years. Ray enjoyed golfing, bowling as well as spending time with his grandchildren and family. Ray will be truly missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
