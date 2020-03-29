NORMAL — Raymond C. “Ray” White, 61, of Normal, passed away at 10:30 am. on Saturday (March 28, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.

Private services will be held. A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick Church of Merna at a later date. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born June 10, 1958 in Bloomington, son of Raymond W. and Evelyn Sage White. He married Tina M. Lannie on Feb. 21, 1976 in Bloomington.

Surviving are his wife, Tina of Normal; his children, Raymond A. White of Bloomington, Nicole (Andy) Stuber, Joshua White and Katie (Chase) Myers, all of Normal; seven grandchildren, Colton, Dakota, Alyssa, Sydney, Kimiah, Owen and Maxwell; and one great-grandson, Lee; four sisters, Harriet Feger of Downs, Martha (Harold) Vaughn and Linda (Dan) Horine, both of Normal and Carol (Joe) Woith of Bloomington; and one brother, Bruce (Marsha) White of Minier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.