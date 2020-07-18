EL PASO - Raymond G. Valentine, 78, of El Paso, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 20, 1941 in Bloomington, IL to Arnold and Lucille (Waldschmidt) Valentine. He married the late Janet McClure. He is survived by his wife Judith (Wagner) Valentine who he married on February 1, 1997 in Secor.
Also surviving are his daughter Denise (Tom) Parker; son David (Donna) Valentine; Step-children, John (Teresa) Delaney, Julia (John Ed) Hatfield, Jenna (Troy) Kaupp; grandchildren, Emily Parker, Ryan Parker, Allison Baker (David Phillips), Jeffrey (Jessica) Delaney, Jase Torrez, Jaxon Torrez; step-grandchildren, Hannah (Jarrin) Landrus and Connor Kaupp; special and dearly loved brother Keith McClure; and 2 great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Janet McClure, his parents, his brother John and sister Betty Lou.
Ray earned an accounting degree from Midstate College of Commerce and worked for NCR for six years. He then returned to El Paso to farm crops and raise hogs until retirement. He loved to fish especially with his close friend Fred Quam or with his grandchildren. Ray was an avid golfer who was surprised and proud of his hole in one at the El Paso Golf Club.
Ray served as secretary for the Secor Elevator Board for a number of years. He also served on the Woodford County FSA board and on the Board of Directors at the mobile home park where he and Judy wintered in Florida. He will be greatly missed by his family and his golfing buddies.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation will be accorded. Burial of his cremains will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in El Paso.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to El Paso Food Pantry or OSF Hospice.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.