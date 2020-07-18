× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EL PASO - Raymond G. Valentine, 78, of El Paso, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 20, 1941 in Bloomington, IL to Arnold and Lucille (Waldschmidt) Valentine. He married the late Janet McClure. He is survived by his wife Judith (Wagner) Valentine who he married on February 1, 1997 in Secor.

Also surviving are his daughter Denise (Tom) Parker; son David (Donna) Valentine; Step-children, John (Teresa) Delaney, Julia (John Ed) Hatfield, Jenna (Troy) Kaupp; grandchildren, Emily Parker, Ryan Parker, Allison Baker (David Phillips), Jeffrey (Jessica) Delaney, Jase Torrez, Jaxon Torrez; step-grandchildren, Hannah (Jarrin) Landrus and Connor Kaupp; special and dearly loved brother Keith McClure; and 2 great-grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Janet McClure, his parents, his brother John and sister Betty Lou.