MELVIN - Raymond J. Brinkman, 77, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at his farm in Melvin. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will be held 10:30 am Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Peter's Free Lutheran Church in Melvin with Pastor Micah Klemme officiating. Burial will follow in Melvin Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Free Lutheran Church, Melvin Fire Department, or The Ford County Fair Association.

Ray was born March 5, 1943 in Fairbury, a son of Clarence and Geneva Walters Brinkman. He married Gloria J. Scherer on April 18, 1964 in Thawville. He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years Gloria Brinkman of Melvin, two children Todd Brinkman of Melvin and Tami (Eric) Geurts of Stanford, two grandchildren Christopher Geurts and Cara Geurts of Wisconsin, his sister Carolyn Snyder of Bloomington, and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ray was a lifelong farmer and member of St. Peter's Free Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the Ford County Fair Association and a superintendent of the ITPA Tractor Pull for fifty years. Ray was also a member of the Melvin Fire Department and participated in the Sibley Burr Oaks Tractor Drive. He was very patriotic, a proud American, and always stayed true to his John Deere tractors and Ford trucks. He enjoyed rolling dice with his buddies, camping, boating, and NASCAR. His greatest love was his grandchildren. He was very proud of them and rarely missed an activity or sporting event that they were participating in. Ray never met a stranger, had many friends and was loved by all. He will be greatly missed.