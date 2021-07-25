BLOOMINGTON — Raymond L. Prince, 85 of Bloomington, passed away at 9:38 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Downs. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be made to Eastview Christian Church.

Raymond was born September 13, 1935, the son of Dorothy (Gant) and Adlai Stevenson Prince. He was born in the house at the south end of Bunn Street, by the intersection with Woodrig Road. His grandmother, Susan Gant, was the midwife.

Ray attended Houghton Grade School and Normal Community High School, graduating in 1952 at the age of 16.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Della Mae (Sides) Prince, whom he married on June 14, 1959. Their children are: Kathy Prince, Bloomington, Kenneth Prince, LeRoy, David (Tanya) Prince, Valrico, FL and Diana Prince, LeRoy; grandchildren include: Cassidy Prince, Noah (Grace) Prince, Jacob Prince, Carter Prince, Bailey Prince and Khloe Prince; great grandchildren include: Jeffery Lewis, Noah Lewis, Asher Prince, Gideon Prince and Ariella Prince.

He worked on farms in the area from the age of 13 or 14, detasselling, hoeing, weeding, making hay, etc., until he got his first job at Funks Seed Company, where he worked two months, followed by two months working at Prairie Farms Creamery and Admiral Corporation. In December 1956, he was hired by State Farm Insurance Company as a storage file clerk. He worked his way up through the ranks, spending a total of 44 years on the job, retiring from a middle management position in December of 1997.

Almost from birth, his passion was classic country music, along with gospel and bluegrass. After retirement, Ray joined Sam Carlin's band, playing shows all over the area, and also joined the Farmer City Christian Cowboy Church and the Bon-Aire Jammers. He was a frequent guest at the various Cowboy Church venues, and branched out into performing by himself for nursing homes, retirement groups, seniors groups, etc. He was particularly fond of performing for the Downs Village Market.

Ray served as president and newsletter editor for the Illinois Country Music Association, Inc. for several years. He won many awards for his emcee and musical talents. As the ICMA was a member of NACMAI (North America Country Music Associations, Intl.), Ray and Della became the Illinois Delegates, supervising and keeping records for Illinois entertainers who entered the annual international competition in Pigeon Forge, TN. Ray also performed a few times, winning the award for Bluegrass Entertainer, Male, two years in a row.

Ray was a Christian; a member of Eastview Christian Church, in the past serving as Deacon and Teacher of Junior High Boy's Sunday School Class.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.