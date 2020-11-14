Raymond Richard 'Dick' Koehl

Dick was a member of the Fairbury Apostolic Christian Church and appreciated the many visits made by John Hartman and Rick Plattner, his ministers. Dick especially loved his outings with Ron Slagel and his friends who gathered for coffee at Lost in Time.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Fairview Haven. Their kind words, laughter, and loving touch helped Dick through the isolation that came with a COVID quarantine. On his last day of life, many of the staff stopped to visit with him and say their final good-byes before they went home for the day. Dick was blessed with friends, family and a church community that provided prayers, support, and love over the years.

Due to the dramatic rise in COVID cases and a desire to keep friends and family safe, no visitation or funeral service is planned. A private graveside service at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Fairbury, will be held for immediate family. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Dick's family asks that friends remember him by doing something kind for those who are suffering through these long periods of isolation due to the COVID crisis. Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven, 605 N. 4th Street in Fairbury or an organization of the donor's choice.

