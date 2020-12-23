EUREKA — Reba Gail Steffen, 93, of Eureka, passed away at 3:43 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Eureka.

She was born May 21, 1927 in El Paso, IL to Halsey and Pearl (Illyes) Garey. She married Milton B. Steffen on March 16, 1946 in Eureka. He survives.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Meredith (David) Culp of Carrollton, TX, Natasha (Bradley) Nordhop of Loves Park, IL, Melissa (Craig) McDonald of Roscoe, IL; three great-grandchildren: Evan and Drake McDonald and Caroline Culp and daughter-in-law Judy Steffen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Gary, one daughter Candace and five siblings.

Reba was a member of the Eureka Christian Church and an active member of Heartline. She volunteered at Maple Lawn Homes for many years. She worked at George Riley Law Office, Clarence Dickey State Farm Agency and a local doctor's office. After retiring, Reba and Milt traveled extensively through the US.

Reba and Milt celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this past March. She will be missed dearly by her husband and family.