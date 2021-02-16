NORMAL — Rebecca "Becky" Powell, 91, of Normal, passed away at 8:13 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Heritage Manor in Normal.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Manor in Normal. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Becky was born on August 11, 1929 in Newburn, Tennessee, a daughter to Eula Mae Smith.

She is survived by her daughters: Deborah Wynne of Riverview, Florida and Sharon Buchanan of Irving, Texas; grandchildren: Michael, Dawn, Michele, Chris, Jason, Angela, Joseph, Brandon, Makaylia, and Ashara; thirteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Sara Cooper of Newburn, Tennessee.

Becky was preceded in death by her children: Sammy Powell, Conzee Powell, Willie Powell, and Joseph Powell; one brother, and four sisters.

