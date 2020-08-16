COLFAX - Rebecca Lyn Iler, 63, of Colfax, was granted her angel wings on August 15, 2020. She passed in the evening at OSF St. Joseph hospital in Bloomington with her closest family near.
Rebecca's life was too short to many, but those who were touched by her understand that the quality of her existence far exceeds the quantity of time we were given. She gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.
Rebecca was dedicated to her family and most enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, 2 cats, and riding her scooter with her special friend, Tom Denton.
Rebecca was born March 20, 1957, in Bloomington, the daughter of Pete and Mary Center Iler. They preceded her in death.
She is survived by her 3 sisters Karen Dorrell, Gale Wheatley, and Beth (Mike) Cooper, 3 daughters Chastidy (Bruce) Green, Hellena (Matt) Beal, and Christina Godbey, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.
Friends may greet the family from 6-8:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.
Donations can be made via GoFundMe.com by searching for Rebecca Lyn Iler.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
