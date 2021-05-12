WAPELLA — Regina Fae Harris, 89, of Wapella, IL passed away 10:49 AM May 11, 2021 at her family residence.

Services will be at 11 AM Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with David Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery, Wapella, IL. Visitation will be 10-11 AM May 14, 2021 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, or her great-grandchildren's educational fund.

Fae was born August 17, 1931 in Knoxville, TN the daughter of Carson Deadrick and Mary Adaline (Parsley) McLain. She married Vance A. Harris August 12, 1970 in DeWitt, IL. He passed away August 4, 2010.

Survivors include her daughter, Sara Harris, Wapella, IL; granddaughter, Heather (Jason) Gentry, Clinton, IL; great-granddaughters: Lyla and Ida; sisters: Edith Hasty, Valparaiso, IN and Bunny Kull, Hudson, IL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Fae was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Rebecca Alexander, one brother and five sisters.

Fae attended First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. She retired from the Eureka Company, Bloomington, IL.

