CHARLESTON — Regina Helen Isom, age 91, of Charleston, IL, passed away on January 26, 2021. Her Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Charleston. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the Funeral Mass. She will be laid to rest in St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery located in Grand Chain, IL. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society or to SAGE, a crisis center located in Wenatchee, WA. Gifts may be mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Regina was born on July 21, 1929 in Grand Chain, IL, the daughter of Sylvester and Lena (Kirchner) Ulrich. She married Billy Victor Isom on February 21, 1953 and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2016. She is survived by two children, Andrea "Angie" Hoffman and husband, Frank of Bloomington and Carl "Gene" House and wife, Bonnie of Brewster, WA; three grandchildren: Jessica Johnson (Dan), Carrie Bonner (Jeremy) and Garrett Hoffman; three great-grandchildren: Michael Bonner (Julie), Riley Moser and Kaitlyn Bonner; and other extended family. In addition to her parents and husband, Regina was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers.

