Reginald Whittaker

NORMAL – Reginald "Reggie" Whittaker, 96 of Normal, entered the World in the house where he resided for 96 years and returned unto his God June 15, 2021.

Reginald was born on April 23, 1925, in Normal, IL to Walter Wesley and Caddie (Wilson) Whittaker, the youngest of five children.

Arrangements are being handled by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington and internment at Evergreen Mausoleum in Bloomington.

Reginald was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Faye Duff, Josephine (Whittaker) Samuels, and brothers: Walter Whittaker, Jr., and John Duff.

He attended Normal Public Schools and was part of the first class to attend Eugene Fields Elementary and later graduated from Normal Community High School.

He was a quiet gentleman who greatly loved his family. Reginald was proud of his family history and had a passion for history and genealogy research. With the help of many friends, he was able to publish a 309-page documentary of Black Families of Normal, IL and his families' roots. He was a member of the McLean County Museum of History and a standing member of the Black History Project.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

He worked at Woolworths and later retired from General Telephone Electronics Company where he retired December 31, 1991.

Reggie was a friend to everyone who met him and was known for his quick wit and laughter. He was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs and Jazz music.

He is survived by great nieces: Ivy Helen Whittaker, Sacramento, CA, Deborah Whittaker, Huntsville, AL, Nedra Thompson, Chatsworth, CA, Gail D. Whittaker, Fayetteville, SC; and great nephews: Walter Whittaker III, Sacramento, CA, Michael A Jones, Normal, IL, Mark Whittaker, Fairfield, CA, Brian Whittaker, Sacramento, CA, Keith Whittaker, Berkley, CA, Joe Gerald Williams, Stockton, CA, Londo Lee Whittaker, Carlsbad, CA, Lonzo Whittaker, Tucson, AZ; and many great-great nieces and nephews. Judy Scott, honorary niece, Normal, IL.

The Family would like to acknowledge special care giver, Stephanie Moore–Okolonji, who cared for Reggie at his home, the staff at Synergy Homecare and The OSF Hospice Staff.

Visitation will be at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Blindness Association or Mclean County Museum of History.

Online condolences and memories of Reggie may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.