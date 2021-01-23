VERO BEACH, Florida — Reta Elaine Shoup (Picchietti, Davis) was born on June 23, 1942 in Creston, IL. She was an elementary educator for over 34 years in Heyworth and Bloomington, IL. She was active in her community and church including participation in the church choir. Reta was a member of The McLean County Wheelers bicycle club and rode on the Pantagraph PACCRAC for several years. Reta with her husband, Larry, and a small group of friends rode their bicycles half way across Canada in 1993.

Upon retirement, she traveled extensively with her husband, Larry, in their motor home for over 18 years. Their travels included working at various private camp grounds as well as volunteer service with The SOWER organization at various church camps, churches, and Christian schools. Her legacy is one of service to others and to a higher purpose.

She is survived by her husband Larry, two sisters, Judy Murray and Nancy Wilson, two sons, Jonny (Kelly) Picchietti and Nello (Robin) Picchietti, three daughters, Asiyah (Rafiq) Mujahid, Kathleen (Junior) Cephus, and Melinda Prince, 22 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate her life will be held on February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Life For Youth Camp in Vero Beach Florida where she was an active volunteer and where she will be interred in the memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Life For Youth Camp, 1416 82nd Ave., Vero Beach, FL 32966 for a camp scholarship fund in her name.