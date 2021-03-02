MINONK — Rev. David R. Baker, 85, of Minonk, passed away Tuesday February 23, 2021, 10:50 AM at Heritage Health, Minonk.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be planned. Inurnment will take place at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Indianapolis, IN at a later date. Memorials may be directed the Preacher's Aid Society.

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk, is in charge of arrangements.

David was born August 10, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to Norwood and Alice (Dillingham) Baker. He married Donna F. Breedlove on September 11, 1965 at the North United Methodist Church, Indianapolis. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2020.

Surviving are his two children: Linda Hauschild, of Noblesville, IN and Ross Baker, of Pontiac; three grandchildren: Brooke, Kirstie, and Eryka; and five great-grandchildren: Devin, William, Charlotte, Parker and Arya. His parents preceded him in death.