NORMAL — Rev. Felix Tshikaya, 64, of Normal, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at his home.

His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Everlasting Gospel Mission Center, 420 Wylie Drive, Normal. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Additional visitation will be from 9:00-9:45 a.m. Saturday, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Everlasting Gospel Mission Center.

He was born November 1, 1956 in Tshinguvu, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the son of Emery and Antoinette (Kayiba) Tshikaya. He married Anne Matuka and she survives in Normal.

Also surviving are ten children: Manie (Alain) Mananga, Esther (Cedric) Mabela, Marthe (Olivier) Mabila, Marie (Flory) Bukasa, Anna (Gaby) Beya, Yannick (Raissa) Tshikaya, Paul (Ruth) Tshikaya, Charles Tshikaya, Elisabeth (Elie) Kalonjie and Helena Tshikaya; sixteen grandchildren; and a brother, Raphael Tshikaya.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eleven siblings.