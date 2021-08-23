PONTIAC — The Rev. Gerald J. Verdun, 79, of Pontiac, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. at his residence at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL

His visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 E. Howard Street, Pontiac, IL. A wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. followed by the visitation. A second visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Grade School, Odell, St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, or Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac, IL.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Fr. Jerry was born in Pontiac, IL on March 3, 1942, the son of James F. and Helen F. (Mann) Verdun. He attended St. Paul Grade and High Schools in Odell. He served four years in the United States Air Force with assignments in Japan and Pakistan. After an honorable discharge in 1966 he attended St. Ambrose University in Davenport, IA, graduating in 1968. He attended St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, MN and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Edward O'Rourke on May 20, 1972, for the Diocese of Peoria.

Fr. Jerry served as Parochial Vicar at St. Patrick's Parish in Danville, IL, St. Joseph's Parish in Pekin, IL, Epiphany Parish in Normal, IL, and St. Mathew's Parish in Champaign, IL. In 1978, he was made Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Carthage, IL, St. Mary's Mission in West Point, IL , and Sacred Heart Mission in Dallas City, IL. He also served as Pastor at St. Joseph's Parish in Colfax, IL, St. Rose Mission in Strawn, IL, St. Anthony's Parish and St. Casimir's Parish in Streator, IL, St. Joseph's Parish in Pekin, IL, St. Mary's Parish in Delavan, IL, and St. Joseph's Mission in Hopedale, IL. He retired from active ministry in June 2012. Having visited several countries while serving in the military he continued traveling until 2013. He led several groups on tours of Europe and the Holy Land and visited over 100 countries.

He is survived by his sister, Sheila (Gary) Eggenberger of Pontiac, IL; brothers: R. Keith (Patricia) Verdun of Pontiac, IL, and Charles (Lynne) Verdun of Odell, IL; step-sisters: Marcella Nicholson of Escalon, CA, Virginia Norris of Rockford, IL, and Evelyn (Bob) Broerman of Pontiac, IL; and step-brothers: Paul (Julie) Stoeckel of Bloomington, IL, Pat Stoeckel of Bloomington, IL, Michael (Deb) Stoeckel of Grayslake, IL, and Mark (Tricia) Stoeckel of Odell, IL. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and their beloved children. Preceding him in death were his parents and stepsister, Mary Stelow.

