BLOOMINGTON - Rev. Rebecca S. Rising age 71 of Bloomington IL has joyously gone home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 1:04 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. Her funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday, January 4, 2021 at Heartland Community Church, 1811 N. Linden St., Normal IL. Pastor Ed Wright will be officiating. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2021 at the church. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons and everyone will be required to wear a mask. Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to Hati's Children's Hope Organization. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Rebecca was born November 29, 1949 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Phillip and Nancy Izatt Baumgart.

Surviving is her mother, Nancy Baumgart, Bloomington, IL; for sons: Andrew (Teresa) Davitt, Peoria, AZ, Aaron (Jennie) Davitt, Hudson IL, Benjamin (Tanya) Davitt, Valencia, CAPeter Davitt, Huber Heights, OH;nine grandchildren: Katie, Ellen, Taylor, Mayzie, Ethan, Riley, Anna, Lux, Killian; three great-grandchildren: Cashton, Lola and Everley; two sisters: Katie (Kevin) Keller, Arizona, Barbara (Bob) Benner, California.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her father and sister Gretchen Jacobson.

Rebecca graduated from Normal Community High School and later graduated from Arizona State University. Rebecca later graduated from seminary school and became a Presbyterian Minister. She was a former associate Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL. She helps start two churches Chatham, IL and Lincoln, Nebraska. Her passions were faith and family and friends. She always made people smile. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.