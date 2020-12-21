BLOOMINGTON — Reva Ellen Schildman (88) passed away on December 19, 2020 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center in Normal IL. Reva was born March 31, 1932 in Jacksonville, IL a daughter to Irene (Crosier) Hunt and Kendall Hunt. She married the love of her life, Joseph (Jody) L. Schildman on October 2, 1952. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2007.

Surviving are her daughters: Erin Schildman-Conton (Andre Conton) of Cumming, GA and Marci Schneider of Bloomington, IL. She has four adult grandchildren: Kim Levering, Jeff Spencer, Zoe Conton, and Logan Conton. She has three great grandchildren. Her brother Robert Hunt (Patty Hunt) of Jacksonville, IL also survives. Her son Cary Drake preceded her in death on June 14, 1993.

Reva graduated from Illinois College to become a Registered Nurse. She held nursing positions locally at both Mennonite and Brokaw Hospital – including positions in OBGYN and Eye Surgical units. She later worked for several years as a surgical nurse at Gailey Eye Surgery Center. Reva was passionate about nursing and caring for her patients. She was known for her contagious smile and non-stop desire to help others.

Reva was actively involved in her home-church, Wesley Methodist of Bloomington, IL, where she acted as Parish Nurse. She also participated in Stephen Ministries within the community.