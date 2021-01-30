MACKINAW — Rhea Ann (Appenzeller) Cornwell, 85, of Mackinaw, IL, passed into paradise on Friday morning, January 29, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. She was born in Peoria on November 7, 1935 to Clarence William and Mary Etta (Walker) Appenzeller. She married James Denman Cornwell of Deer Creek on June 16, 1956 at the Mackinaw Christian Church – Disciples of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, and twin brothers, John and Jerry Appenzeller. Rhea is survived by husband, James; twin sons, Kent William Cornwell and Keith Loran (Kim) Cornwell of Mackinaw; one daughter, Mary Frances (M.C.) Cornwell-Garza of Edinburg, TX; six grandchildren: Chad William (Gina) Cornwell, Manuel James (Lillian) Garza, Brian Michael (Stella) Garza, Lauren Anne Cornwell, Emily Mae Cornwell, and Jacob Matthew Garza; four great-grandchildren: Nolan James Cornwell, Manuel James Garza Junior, Paityn Marie Garza, and Rose Jasmine Garza.

Rhea was a devoted, self-less and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She, along with her husband, "Jimmy," provided a happy home for their three children growing up on the family farm in rural Mackinaw, and later a second home for her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rhea was very active in the Mackinaw Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, her WONDERFUL church home. She participated in the Church Women's Fellowship (CWF), taught the youth, and loved to sing in the choir. Some of Rhea's favorite things to do were to play games with her grandchildren, especially "The Farmer's Game," Pinochle with dear special friends, swimming in the cold icy Boundary Waters in front of Appy's Island in Ely, Minnesota, vacationing with "Jimmy," and cooking fabulous dinners for family gatherings.