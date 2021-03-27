BLOOMINGTON - Rhonda K. Tryon, 65 of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Rhonda's service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington with Pastor Ted Max officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Visitation is limited to 50 people at a time and limited to 50 people for the service. Masks are required by all who attend.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the American Cancer Society.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rhonda was born to Ronald and Emma Rosa Long Tryon on June 12, 1955 in Quincy, Illinois. She is survived by her fiance John Dameron, Bloomington; a brother, R. Kim (Laura) Tryon, Bloomington; an Aunt, Imogene Weston, Quincy, IL; her nieces and nephews, Lindsay (Tyler) Sexton, Bloomington; Brooks (Abby) Tryon, Elmhurst, IL; and Kristi Tryon, Bloomington along with five great nieces and nephews, Ty, Emma, Luke, Lucy and Ava Sexton.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her Uncle, J.B. Weston.