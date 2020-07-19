GIBSON CITY — Richard A. Erickson, 53, of North Las Vegas, formerly of Gibson City, peacefully passed away June 17, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Addiction and Recovery Program.
Rick was born Dec. 16, 1966, in Gibson City, the youngest child of Donald E. and Joanne M. Benjamin Erickson. They preceded him in death. He is survived by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Erickson, Bloomington, and a sister, Becky (Steve) Brucker, Gibson City. Rick had four nephews, Ryan, (Lindsey) Brucker, Plainfield; Aaron (Libby) Brucker, Marietta, Georgia; Phillip (friend, Debbie Latham) Brucker, Elliot; and Bryan (friend, Mallory Thill) Brucker, Gibson City, and one niece, Brittany (Ryan Kemp), Heyworth; two great-nieces, Olivia and Leah Brucker; and seven great-nephews, Brayden Brucker; Austin Latham; Gabriel, Charlie, Liam and Cole Brucker; and Rhett Kemp.
Rick was a 1985 graduate of Gibson City High School. After graduation, Rick attended Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tennessee, from which he graduated in 1986 with a diploma as an auto-diesel technician. Rick moved to Las Vegas in 2005 and worked for JetBlue as a lead in airport operations until 2019.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.
