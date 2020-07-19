× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY — Richard A. Erickson, 53, of North Las Vegas, formerly of Gibson City, peacefully passed away June 17, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Thomason officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson Area Hospital Addiction and Recovery Program.

Rick was born Dec. 16, 1966, in Gibson City, the youngest child of Donald E. and Joanne M. Benjamin Erickson. They preceded him in death. He is survived by a brother, Charles “Chuck” Erickson, Bloomington, and a sister, Becky (Steve) Brucker, Gibson City. Rick had four nephews, Ryan, (Lindsey) Brucker, Plainfield; Aaron (Libby) Brucker, Marietta, Georgia; Phillip (friend, Debbie Latham) Brucker, Elliot; and Bryan (friend, Mallory Thill) Brucker, Gibson City, and one niece, Brittany (Ryan Kemp), Heyworth; two great-nieces, Olivia and Leah Brucker; and seven great-nephews, Brayden Brucker; Austin Latham; Gabriel, Charlie, Liam and Cole Brucker; and Rhett Kemp.