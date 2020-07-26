× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DANVERS - Richard A. “Junior” Jones III age 24 of Danvers, IL, passed away at 3:07 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 in rural Mason County as the result of an automobile accident. A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Thursday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. The family would like everyone to do their best to practice social distancing. His graveside service will be 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. Rev. Jason Collins will be officiating. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to his mother for funeral expenses in c/o Joanna Roland PO Box 504, Danvers, IL 61732.

Junior was born August 14, 1995 in Bloomington, IL the son of Richard A. Jones II and Joanna Larimore-Roland.Surviving is his mother Joanna and stepfather Brian Roland, Danvers, IL, daughter, Madilynn Belle Jones, and fiancé Mehgan Russell both of Mason City, IL, her parents, Vanessa (Tyler) Kelsey, and Todd Russell, Also surviving are his 3 sisters, Chelsea (Danny) Stice, Sioux City, IA, Tori Jones, Halei Jones, 3 brothers, Jacob Marshall, Anthony (Amanda) Roland, Brian Roland Jr, paternal grandparents, Richard and Ginetta Jones, Sr, Towanda, IL and several aunts, uncles nieces & nephews.

Junior is preceded in death by his father and maternal grandparents.