Richard A. Salome

NORMAL — Dr. Richard Arlen Salome, 90, of Normal, a former Army first lieutenant and Korean War veteran, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at Edward-Elmhurst Health, Naperville.

He was born June 6, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Paul Emery and Ruth Bricker Salome. He married Jacqueline Jean Maulson, Manchester, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1956.

Richard attended University of Iowa and earned a B.A. in art followed by an M.A. in art, 1955; an M.A. in art education at the University of Northern Iowa, 1958, and completed his education doctorate at Stanford University.

Richard began his teaching career in public schools in Sheldon and Cedar Falls, Iowa. After earning his doctorate, he taught one year at Stanford, followed by four years at the University of Minnesota and 25 years at Illinois State University in the Art Department.

He was recognized as one of the 10 most published authors in the National Art Education Association Journal's "Studies in Art Education," and was its senior editor for three years.