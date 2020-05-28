Richard Broers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROANOKE — Richard G. “Coach” Broers, 92, of Roanoke, passed away Tuesday (May 26, 2020).

He was born April 8, 1928, in Cazenovia, to Ernest and Ferne Able Broers. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Milford, Jerry and Deryl. Richard married Lucille Rider on Dec. 27, 1948, in Washington. She survives.

Also surviving are his son, Stan (Joni Riggs), Houston, Texas, and his daughters, Marty (Mitch) Koch and Marilyn Koch, both in Roanoke; as well as seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was a loving family man and enjoyed sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He was known to always have a joke or two available at the right moment.

He competed in baseball and basketball at Metamora High School and graduated from Eureka College to become their first basketball player to score 1,000 points during his career. He began teaching and coaching at Lowpoint before it merged with Washburn, spending two years there. He started his career at Roanoke in 1952, four years before the consolidation with Benson.

He retired from coaching in 1974 with 401 victories and 167 defeats. He was inducted into the Eureka College basketball Hall of Fame as well as The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.