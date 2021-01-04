COOKSVILLE — Richard Bruce Ferguson, of Cooksville, passed away on December 30, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Bruce was born May 13, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN, to Robert and Elizabeth (Keurst) Ferguson.

He leaves behind two children: Tonya (Aaron) Jane Anderson and Richard Brian Ferguson; brother-in-law, Jerry Stokes; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Ferguson; brother, Steve Ferguson; and brother-in-law, Tracy Stokes.

Cremation has been accorded at East Lawn Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

To read the full obituary and leave condolences, please visit eastlawn-bloomington.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America.