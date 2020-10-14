Richard C. Johnson

Dick graduated from Lincoln High School, Lincoln, IL. He married Mary, his partner in life, in October of 1958. Two months later he began his service in the Marine Reserves for 6 years. He was proud to be a Marine.

Dick lived a full life as a husband, father, mentor, and friend. He was a faithful family man who, along with Mary, built a happy life and loving family. Dick dearly loved being a farmer, raising chickens, and Hereford cattle. You mostly caught Dick in his van, delivering eggs from The White Feather Farm to businesses and families serving 3 counties; feeding (or chasing) the cattle; checking the crops, or just out for a neighborhood visit. He was a shining example of how to celebrate a rich and full life and retired in September, after 60 years of doing what he loved. Dick touched many lives and will be remembered for his sense of humor, sincere smile, a joy for life, and his unfailing work ethic.