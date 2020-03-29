NORMAL — Richard Charles Hoffman, 70, of Evergreen Village, Normal, passed away on Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Advocate Medical Center, Normal.
He was born July 6, 1949 in Bloomington, a son of Charles V. and Ruth Bernadine (Partner) Hoffman.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Carol Hoffman, Congerville; nieces and nephews, Bryan (Kim) Hoffman, Danvers, and Brenda Dozier, El Paso, Beth (Mark) Fasse, Minier, Becky (Bob) Bieber, Clinton, Bryce (Courtney) Hoffman, Minier; and close friend, Marti Moore, Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Lee Hoffman.
He graduated from Normal Community High School and enjoyed taking classes at Heartland. His lifelong occupation was a custodian. His last employment was for ANC Commercial Cleaning.
He was a philosopher, had a good sense of humor, and played football at Normal Community High School with passion. He was a Boy Scout and participated in 4-H and FFA.
He attended the following churches at some point of his life: Morning Star United Methodist, Carlock Mennonite, Normal Mennonite, 2nd Presbyterian and Faith Evangelical.
A celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Evergreen Village, Normal.
