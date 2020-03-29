NORMAL — Richard Charles Hoffman, 70, of Evergreen Village, Normal, passed away on Thursday (March 26, 2020) at Advocate Medical Center, Normal.

He was born July 6, 1949 in Bloomington, a son of Charles V. and Ruth Bernadine (Partner) Hoffman.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Carol Hoffman, Congerville; nieces and nephews, Bryan (Kim) Hoffman, Danvers, and Brenda Dozier, El Paso, Beth (Mark) Fasse, Minier, Becky (Bob) Bieber, Clinton, Bryce (Courtney) Hoffman, Minier; and close friend, Marti Moore, Bloomington.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Lee Hoffman.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He graduated from Normal Community High School and enjoyed taking classes at Heartland. His lifelong occupation was a custodian. His last employment was for ANC Commercial Cleaning.

He was a philosopher, had a good sense of humor, and played football at Normal Community High School with passion. He was a Boy Scout and participated in 4-H and FFA.

He attended the following churches at some point of his life: Morning Star United Methodist, Carlock Mennonite, Normal Mennonite, 2nd Presbyterian and Faith Evangelical.