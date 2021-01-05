BLOOMINGTON — Richard D. Ashenbremer, 91, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:42 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his home with family by his side.

His services will be private. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Carl S Martin American Post 635 in Normal, IL to support their efforts in providing military funeral rites for veterans.