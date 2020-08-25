× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Richard D. Chapman, 80, of Clinton, passed away at 3:42 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at his family residence surrounded by his wife and children, Clinton.

Service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Cody Monkman officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Diabetes Association.

Richard was born Sept. 10, 1939, in Bloomington, the son of Christopher and Gurtha Mae Walter Chapman. He married Helen Carolee Morris on July 10, 1960, in Lincoln.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Carolee Chapman, Clinton; children, Loritta Underwood, Clinton; Douglas W. (Dianna) Chapman, Clinton; Tina (Jeff) Bell, Clinton; Bonny (Shannon) Van Dalsen, Cape Coral, Florida; Richard D. (Samantha) Chapman, Clinton; and Valarie (Scott) Fauber, Plainfield; 15 grandchildren, Tori Alexander, Kaysi Whitlock, Janna Underwood, Deke Chapman, Derek Chapman, Kameron Bell, Kelsey Huffman, Tanner Van Dalsen, Saxton Van Dalsen, Kaehl Van Dalsen, Josee Chapman, Sierra Chapman, Logan Quaid, Maddie Quaid and Chase Quaid; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Carolyn Sedrick, Lawrence, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene Fatheree; and brother, Stanley Chapman.