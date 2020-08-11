Richard D. Lykins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Richard David Lykins, 76, of LeRoy, passed away at 7:24 p.m. Friday (Aug. 7, 2020) at Kindred Hospital, Peoria.

A graveside memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bellflower Township Cemetery, Bellflower, with Deacon John Leonard officiating. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held August 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

He was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Urbana, to Edward and Catherine Forrestal Lykins. He married Barb King on Dec. 14, 2002, in rural Sabina. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are three sons, Brian (Michelle) Lykins, McHenry; Michael (Julie) Lykins, Rantoul; and Richard T. (Rebecca) Lykins, St. Louis; seven grandchildren, Payton, Hannah and Emma Lykins; Jake, Carson and Jackson Lykins; and Cecilia Lykins; one brother, Tom (Mary) Lykins, Normal; and two sisters, Mary Elizabeth (Ronnie) Starwalt, Sadorus, and Kathy (Larry) Meyer, Pesotum.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a stepdaughter, Kristie Young.

He farmed in the Bellflower and Saybrook areas for 47 years. Rich was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Bellflower.