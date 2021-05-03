STREATOR — Richard D. Pierce, 89 of Streator passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at his home.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4–7 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home and Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 10–11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion Post 217 and the Streator VFW Post 1492 following services. Burial will be in the Goodfarm Cemetery, Dwight.

Richard was born on July 6, 1931 in Dwight to Chester D. "Dick" and Dorothy (Jenkins) Pierce. He married Kay Watters on June 15, 1963. She survives.

Also surviving are son, Brian Pierce of Davenport, IA; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Flattum of Eagan, MN; granddaughter Jennifer Flattum; sister-in-law, Gayle Pierce of Wilmington; niece Jill Campbell of Hawthorn Hills, IL; and nephew Jon Pierce of Sturtevant, WI.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert.