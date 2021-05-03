STREATOR — Richard D. Pierce, 89 of Streator passed away Friday morning, April 30, 2021 at his home.
A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4–7 p.m. at the Winterrowd Funeral Home and Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 10–11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with military honors conducted by members of the Streator American Legion Post 217 and the Streator VFW Post 1492 following services. Burial will be in the Goodfarm Cemetery, Dwight.
Richard was born on July 6, 1931 in Dwight to Chester D. "Dick" and Dorothy (Jenkins) Pierce. He married Kay Watters on June 15, 1963. She survives.
Also surviving are son, Brian Pierce of Davenport, IA; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Flattum of Eagan, MN; granddaughter Jennifer Flattum; sister-in-law, Gayle Pierce of Wilmington; niece Jill Campbell of Hawthorn Hills, IL; and nephew Jon Pierce of Sturtevant, WI.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert.
Richard attended Dwight Grade School and graduated from Dwight High School in 1949. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1953 and a Master's in 1956 after returning from serving in the US Army from 1953 until 1955. Richard retired from Streator High School in 1991 teaching Business Education classes. He was a former President of Streator Unlimited, served on the Streator Grade School Board of Education, and the City of Streator Planning Committee. Richard was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame as a "Friend of Basketball", he served as scorekeeper at Streator High School and Woodland High School for 37 years and was a scorekeeper for the IHSA Basketball Tournaments. Richard was also a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on the Pastor Parish, Finance, and Membership Committees.
Memorials may be made in his name to Streator Unlimited or the First United Methodist Church.