BLOOMINGTON — Richard "Dick" Alvin Reimer, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at home. He lived a long, beautiful life of 83 years.
Dick was born on July 3, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was the son of Alvin Henry and Mabel A. (Hillman) Reimer. His childhood was spent on the family farm in Palmyra, Nebraska. He loved playing basketball and was on his high school team. While attending the University of Nebraska, he met his great love, Phyllis Agnes Taylor. They were married on March 10, 1957 in York, Nebraska. They had five children, Cynthia, Douglas, David, William and Cheryl. Followed by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Together, Dick and Phyllis cared for their big family with great love and much pride. Dick became widowed in 2006 when Phyllis passed away from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Dick worked for State Farm Insurance for 39 years. His career moved him from Nebraska to Colorado to Illinois, where he lived for 52 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for those 52 years. He enjoyed singing in the choir and reading scripture passages during worship services. He had a lovely singing and speaking voice. His family members always looked forward to his calls on their birthdays, in which he would sing 'Happy Birthday' to them before even saying hello.
Dick enjoyed watching sports, especially Nebraska Cornhusker football. He passed his devotion for his team on to his family. Many red Nebraska sweatshirts can be found in the Reimer households! He also enjoyed walking, putting in steps for an hour or more every day for 50 years. At one time he had a map of Bloomington and walked every street on the map.
He loved to travel as well. He has been to all 50 states, 7 Canadian providences, Mexico, and 16 European countries. He would drive to any destination he could, putting many miles on his beloved Cadillacs over the years. Some favorite traveling companions for him and Phyllis were their wonderful group of friends – the World's Greatest Bridge Club (WGBC).
After becoming a widow, Dick re-connected with a Palmyra classmate, Francie Jolly, from Riverside, California. They became close companions and traveled together for Dick's last several years. His family is grateful for the special relationship the two of them had.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his brother Orlin, and his grandson Samuel Miller.
His surviving children are Cynthia (Angelo) Padro of Port St. Joe, FL, Douglas Reimer of Bloomington, IL, David (Tricia) Reimer of Normal, IL, William (Leslie) Reimer of Harrisburg, NC, and Cheryl (Christopher) Miller of Coatesville, PA. His surviving grandchildren are Elizabeth Beran, Benjamin Carlson, Dee Padro, Jennifer Reimer, Jake Reimer, Nina Reimer, Lara Reimer, Robert Reimer, Emily Miller, and Kate Miller. His great-grandchildren are Aiden, Logan, Ian, and Miles Carlson, Isabella Ortiz, Joseph Vargas and Sol Padro-Brooks. Also surviving are his sister, Marlene (Dale) Byrne, as well as his companion, Francie Jolly.
Dick was a compassionate, generous, loving man. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be planned for a later date. To share your condolences and memories, please visit www.calvertmemorial.com. The family suggests memorials be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to St. John's Lutheran Church.