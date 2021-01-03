BLOOMINGTON — Richard "Dick" Alvin Reimer, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at home. He lived a long, beautiful life of 83 years.

Dick was born on July 3, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was the son of Alvin Henry and Mabel A. (Hillman) Reimer. His childhood was spent on the family farm in Palmyra, Nebraska. He loved playing basketball and was on his high school team. While attending the University of Nebraska, he met his great love, Phyllis Agnes Taylor. They were married on March 10, 1957 in York, Nebraska. They had five children, Cynthia, Douglas, David, William and Cheryl. Followed by eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Together, Dick and Phyllis cared for their big family with great love and much pride. Dick became widowed in 2006 when Phyllis passed away from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Dick worked for State Farm Insurance for 39 years. His career moved him from Nebraska to Colorado to Illinois, where he lived for 52 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for those 52 years. He enjoyed singing in the choir and reading scripture passages during worship services. He had a lovely singing and speaking voice. His family members always looked forward to his calls on their birthdays, in which he would sing 'Happy Birthday' to them before even saying hello.