BLOOMINGTON — A memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard "Dick" Alvin Reimer is planned for Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, 1617 East Emerson St. Pastor David Glesne will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow the service at St. John's Columbarium.

Richard "Dick" Alvin Reimer, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at home. Dick was born on July 3, 1937 in Lincoln, NE. He was the son of Alvin Henry and Mabel A. (Hillman) Reimer. He married Phyllis Agnes Taylor on March 10, 1957 in York, NE. She proceeded him in death on July 22, 2006.

Dick is survived by his children: Cynthia (Angelo) Padro of Port St. Joe, FL, Douglas Reimer of Bloomington, IL, David (Tricia) Reimer of Normal, IL, William (Leslie) Reimer of Harrisburg, NC, and Cheryl (Christopher) Miller of Coatesville, PA. His surviving grandchildren are: Elizabeth Beran, Benjamin Carlson, Dee Padro, Jennifer Reimer, Jake Reimer, Nina Reimer, Lara Reimer, Robert Reimer, Emily Miller, and Kate Miller. His great-grandchildren are: Aiden, Logan, Ian, and Miles Carlson, Isabella Ortiz, Joseph Vargas and Sol Padro-Brooks. Also surviving are his sister, Marlene (Dale) Byrne; and his beloved companion, Francie Jolly.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis, his parents, his brother Orlin, and his grandson Samuel Miller.

Dick worked for State Farm Insurance for 39 years, was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for 52 years and an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan all of his life. He enjoyed traveling, walking, driving his cherished Cadillac and spending time with family and friends. Dick was a compassionate, generous, loving man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

To share your condolences and memories, please visit www.calvertmemorial.com. The family suggests memorials be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to St. John's Lutheran Church.