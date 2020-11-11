MAHOMET — Richard "Dick" E. Dutton, 83, of Mahomet, formerly of Delavan, passed away on November 9, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

Born June 8, 1937 in Fisher, Illinois son of Richard A. and Hattie Dean Dutton. He married Joyce A. Pasero in Paris, Illinois on April 23, 1960.

Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce and four children; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter. Daughter, Debra and Ken Sherwinski of Merrillville, Indiana and their son, Adam of Joplin, Missouri; son, Richard J. Dutton and Kathy Menk Dutton and their children: Joseph of Troy, Ohio, daughters: Karli (Evan) Swank of Mason, Ohio and Reagan Dutton of Rosemount, Minnesota; daughter, Donna (Paul) Pauling and their children: Sydney, Lucas, and Addison of Appleton, Wisconsin. David Dutton and Tina (Kleiber) of Catlin, Illinois and their sons: Richard T. Westville, Illinois and James A. of High Ridge, Missouri. Great-grandchildren: Cameron Swank of Mason, Ohio and Layla Dutton of Westville, Illinois.