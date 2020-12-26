Richard "Dick" Lucie

An avid sports fan with a keen memory for statistics, he especially loved St. Louis Cardinal baseball and University of Illinois basketball. In recent years, the family would often gather in St. Louis around Dick's birthday, renting a suite at Bush Stadium to enjoy baseball, one another, and the Midwest summer. As the seven grandchildren were growing up, Dick and Nancy attended at least one game per sport per child per season whether soccer, pole vaulting, football, cross county, or the myriad other sports in which the children participated.

The epitome of Paul Harvey's memorable 1978 speech, "So God Made a Farmer," Dick's life is beautifully framed through that lens: "And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So, God made a farmer. God said, I need somebody willing to get up before dawn, milk cows, work all day in the fields, milk cows again, eat supper and then go to town and stay past midnight at a meeting of the school board. So God made a farmer. . . . God had to have somebody willing to ride the ruts at double speed to get the hay in ahead of the rain clouds and yet stop midfield and race to help when he sees the first smoke from a neighbor's place. So God made a farmer. . . . Somebody who'd bale a family together with the soft strong bonds of sharing, who would laugh and then sigh, and then reply, with smiling eyes, when his son says he wants to spend his life 'doing what dad does.' So God made a farmer." His brother, Frankie and three nephews: Charles, Steven, and Adam Lucie followed his footsteps in farming.