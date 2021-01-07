BLOOMINGTON —
Richard "Dick" M. Baley, 90, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Park Hill Mau-soleum. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Normal.
Dick was born on August 28, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska, a son to Archie J. and Elinor (Barton) Baley. He married Joyce E. Stroh on March 9, 1951 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on August 15, 2019.
Surviving are his children: Tom (Beverly) Baley of Bloomington, Mary (Bruce) Butler of Festus, Missouri, and Barb (Steve) Wolter of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Growing up Dick spent his summers on the family farm, in Tabor, South Dakota. Dick worked for State Farm Insurance for forty-two years, in claim procedures. Dick and Joyce were avid Illinois State University Redbird Fans and were season ticket holders. They also both enjoyed traveling and their social functions with many of their friends and family.
Dick was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
