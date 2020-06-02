× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Richard Franklin Dobson, 88, of Bloomington, passed away May 26, 2020. At the time of his demise, he was a resident of Aperion Care, Bloomington.

He was born June 21, 1932, to parents, Frank R. Dobson and Ella Mae Dobson (nee Teske). Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Warren R. Dobson, and two sisters, Florence M. Beltz and Marguerite E. Clarke. Family survivors are nephew, Roger L. Beltz, Elk Grove Village, and niece, Jeanine Dodels, Chicago.

Richard graduated from “old” Bloomington High School in 1951. He attended Illinois State University for three years, majoring in mathematics and English literature. He was employed at Bloomington YMCA for 10 years, subsequently working for Unit District 5 schools in the maintenance department for 15 years.

Classical music was for Richard his true enjoyment in life. At the young age of 12, Richard began his collection of classical music and spent most of his life pursuing and researching his love for classical music and composers of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and remains will be entombed in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. There will be no visitation. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, will be in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Dobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.