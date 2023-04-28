July 17, 1930 - April 28, 2023

PONTIAC — Richard "Duke" Durham, 92 of Pontiac, IL, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at 6:15 a.m. at Goldwater Care, Pontiac, IL.

Private family graveside services will be held at Rooks Creek Cemetery with Pastor J. D. Buchneau of the First Presbyterian Church officiating.

Memorials in Dukes name may be made to First Presbyterian Church-Pontiac, IL, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac is handling the arrangements.

Duke was born July 17, 1930, in Pontiac, IL, a son of David and Clara (Goff) Durham. He married Jean Davison on August 7, 1960, in Bloomington, IL. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2020.

Survivors include two sons: Mike (Lori) Durham and Doug (Melinda) Durham both of Pontiac, IL; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Duke was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters.

Duke was educated in Pontiac schools and was a meat cutter at Kroger's in Pontiac, Morris and Bourbonnais, IL. for several years. He later delivered flowers for Pontiac Greenhouse and Flower Shop. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church-Pontiac, IL.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbooks signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.