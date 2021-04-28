BLOOMINGTON — Richard Eugene Long, age 82, of Bloomington, IL passed away at 9:48 AM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. His graveside service will be 1:45 PM Monday, May 3, 2021 at Park Lawn Cemetery Danvers, IL. Rev. Jason Collins will be officiating.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Richard was born August 7, 1938 in Canton, IL the son of Orville and Iola (Huston) Long.

Surviving is his sister, Barbara Cronic, Bloomington, IL; best friend and companion, Cindy Gahl, Bloomington, IL; his extended family: Larry and Marilyn Gahl, Danvers, IL,

Keith and Sheri Lynn, Danvers, IL, Kathy and Doug Johnson, Dunlap, IL, Patty and Ron Terven, Downs, IL, Tami (Rodney Miles) Quinn, Bloomington, IL; and many extended nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Richie".

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, one brother Donald Long and one sister Margaret Long.