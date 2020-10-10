 Skip to main content
Richard Hoffman
NORMAL – Richard Hoffman, 70, of Normal, died March 6, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at Carlock Mennonite Church in Carlock, IL on Sunday October 18 at 5 pm.

